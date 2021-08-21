Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.