Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NetEase by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in NetEase by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in NetEase by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

