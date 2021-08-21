Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,384 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 4.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $121,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

