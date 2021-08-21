Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 20,319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $85,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

