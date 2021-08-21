Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 25,840 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for 0.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

SGOL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,102. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.