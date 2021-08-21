Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $129.50 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $129,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Intuit by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $545.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

