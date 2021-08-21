Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $130.61 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $130,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 217.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 1,914,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $155.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

