Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $8.36 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

