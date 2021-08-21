Waverton Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.90 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.17. 1,542,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,773. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

