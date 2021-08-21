Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after acquiring an additional 905,502 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

