Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 64,763 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,763 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 4.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.62% of Avery Dennison worth $108,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.28. 321,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,432. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $112.69 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

