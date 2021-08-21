WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.66 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00810971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00102915 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.