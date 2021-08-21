WeBlock Trading Down 14.6% This Week (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One WeBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeBlock has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $69,350.66 and approximately $7,761.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

WeBlock Coin Profile

WeBlock is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

Buying and Selling WeBlock

