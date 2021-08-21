Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

