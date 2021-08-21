WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of WEX worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

