WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.36 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $13.13 or 0.00026474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $82.36 million and $1.22 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

