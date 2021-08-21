Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $199,214.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $952.26 or 0.01964368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.47 or 1.01664052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00943297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.00 or 0.06774381 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

