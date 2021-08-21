Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $926.98 or 0.01892246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.24 million and $189,408.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00159123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,014.86 or 1.00053901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00926306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.06545923 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.