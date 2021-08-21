Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

