Wing Finance (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.21 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.20 million and $7.21 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $23.03 or 0.00046881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,000,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,612 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

