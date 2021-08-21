Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $431,464.43 and approximately $79,207.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.10 or 0.06609441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.43 or 0.01386588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00372834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00138580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00588117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00342937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00324827 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

