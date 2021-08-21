Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

