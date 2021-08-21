Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $108.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $429.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $502.34 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $517.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,420 shares of company stock worth $101,234,158. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

