Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,366.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Wownero has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $86,366.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

