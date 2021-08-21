WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $55,458.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00016543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,555.19 or 1.00153363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.14 or 0.00924356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.92 or 0.06724136 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

