WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00016569 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $40,376.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

