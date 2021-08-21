Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,866.58 or 1.00065385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.51 billion and approximately $244.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

