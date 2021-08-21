Wrapped BNB Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $453.19 or 0.00927741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $764.74 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,983.97 or 1.00277215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.51 or 0.06586712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00682304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,206,067 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.