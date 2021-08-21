xBTC Achieves Market Cap of $411,363.49 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, xBTC has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $411,363.49 and $780.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 947,354 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

