Xend Finance (XEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.03 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $6.03 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

