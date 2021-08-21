XinFin Network Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $22.28 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.08 or 0.00856344 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,689,277,217 coins and its circulating supply is 12,289,277,217 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

