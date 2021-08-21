Xion Finance (XGT) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $379,597.53 and approximately $12,127.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,160,420 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

