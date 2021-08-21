XMON (XMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. XMON has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $9,566.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,397.98 or 0.02852186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.