XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,590 ($73.03), with a volume of 5,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,353.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

