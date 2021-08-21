XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.28.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

