XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.28.
XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.