xRhodium One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005832 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004462 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00038207 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.