xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $61.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004762 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041424 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

