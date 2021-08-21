XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. XYO has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

