yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $3.37 on Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $177,072.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.