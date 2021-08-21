Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $52,198.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.