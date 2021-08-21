Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

YEXT stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

