YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $150.11 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $150.11 or 0.00306155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $508,254.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.