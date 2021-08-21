yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Up 13.6% This Week

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $172,208.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.