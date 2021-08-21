yTSLA Finance Price Reaches $20.19 on Top Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $145,088.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.19 or 0.00041186 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

