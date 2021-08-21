Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.