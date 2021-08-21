YVS.Finance (YVS) 1-Day Volume Hits $94,898.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $341,417.65 and approximately $94,898.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,470 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

