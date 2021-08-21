Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $866.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.33 million to $917.91 million. Brinker International posted sales of $740.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $50.31 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

