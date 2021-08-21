Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $112.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

