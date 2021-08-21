Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $20,847,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Macerich by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

