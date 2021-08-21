Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post sales of $459.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the lowest is $440.77 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.